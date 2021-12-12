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Smart Grid ENSLAVEMENT - We Are Being SLOW KILLED, TRACKED & IMPOVERISHED! - What You Need To Know
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547 views • December 12, 2021
Smart Grid ENSLAVEMENT - We Are Being SLOW KILLED, TRACKED & IMPOVERISHED! - What You Need To Know
THIS IS EXCELLENT! Thanks Josh! REALLY, THANK YOU!
Josh Sigurdson talks with Sean Butler, creator of the Smart Block about the slow kill and surveillance we are witnessing get rolled out throughout the world from smart meters and smart grids to 5G.
Not only are we witnessing an unprecedented amount of surveillance today, but we are also being hit by copious amounts of radiation and electromagnetic warfare.
In this video, Sean Butler breaks down his concerns with the current smart grid and explains one solution that he feels he's brought to the table to help us all mitigate this impending crisis.
“The word "Corona" literally means = electric discharge (radiation).
Think of the suns corona.
Virus means/translates to poison.
Coronavirus LITERALLY means = Electronic radiation poison.
Truth in plain sight.” - soulbits
“So let me get this straight. The government wants to control our healthcare, travel, business, education, retirement, self defense, money, and we don't think they want to control our energy/water with smart meters? People are pretty dumb now.” - Kerish
source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2dhgnpeNsqmd/
THIS IS EXCELLENT! Thanks Josh! REALLY, THANK YOU!
Josh Sigurdson talks with Sean Butler, creator of the Smart Block about the slow kill and surveillance we are witnessing get rolled out throughout the world from smart meters and smart grids to 5G.
Not only are we witnessing an unprecedented amount of surveillance today, but we are also being hit by copious amounts of radiation and electromagnetic warfare.
In this video, Sean Butler breaks down his concerns with the current smart grid and explains one solution that he feels he's brought to the table to help us all mitigate this impending crisis.
“The word "Corona" literally means = electric discharge (radiation).
Think of the suns corona.
Virus means/translates to poison.
Coronavirus LITERALLY means = Electronic radiation poison.
Truth in plain sight.” - soulbits
“So let me get this straight. The government wants to control our healthcare, travel, business, education, retirement, self defense, money, and we don't think they want to control our energy/water with smart meters? People are pretty dumb now.” - Kerish
source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2dhgnpeNsqmd/
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