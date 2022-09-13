Create New Account
9/11 How we "NEVER FORGET" In The Badlands Of Wyoming! #merica #911 #neverforget
Alex Hammer
Published 2 months ago |

We Are Going To Take Ya'll Down A Long Stretch A Road into The badlands Of Wyoming. And Once we Are out There We re Going To Do What Every God fearing, Liberty Loving American That Is Capable Should be doing. Exercise And Prepare To DEFEND YOUR GOD GIVEN Rights To Not Be Ruled Or Terrorized By Any Man. Remember My People The Constitution WARNED Us Of and to Defend Against ENEMIES Both Foreign and DOMESTIC. Let No Man Rule You, You Have a Right to live unmolested as long as you do not harm another. M.D. 2022#sept11 #RFB #GLock #springfieldarmory #hellian #tannerite #HKVP40 #ar15 #merica

SONG: Demon

ARTIST:Tigerblood Jewel


