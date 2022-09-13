9/11 How we "NEVER FORGET" In The Badlands Of Wyoming! #merica #911 #neverforget

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We Are Going To Take Ya'll Down A Long Stretch A Road into The badlands Of Wyoming. And Once we Are out There We re Going To Do What Every God fearing, Liberty Loving American That Is Capable Should be doing. Exercise And Prepare To DEFEND YOUR GOD GIVEN Rights To Not Be Ruled Or Terrorized By Any Man. Remember My People The Constitution WARNED Us Of and to Defend Against ENEMIES Both Foreign and DOMESTIC. Let No Man Rule You, You Have a Right to live unmolested as long as you do not harm another. M.D. 2022#sept11 #RFB #GLock #springfieldarmory #hellian #tannerite #HKVP40 #ar15 #merica
Music
SONG: Demon
ARTIST:Tigerblood Jewel
RFB 3
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbTazbVtE6SyhK-VQXrtmvQ?pbjreload=102
RFB - ALL VIDEOS
https://lbry.tv/@richiefromboston:9
Jailbreak Overlander
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaWesQ4Xnef9GafslJkS_8w
RichieFromBoston
https://odysee.com/@richiefromboston:9170327aa5ad2c6bea0b167f840032036eaf9064
RichieFromBoston
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/juH53r3AyWVW/
Mike Decker Wyoming
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCel8dm--MCm4XR21s6pn52g/videos
Mike Decker Wyoming
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/T0CccJC9HAWd/
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Mike Decker
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCsenUAiQ5K-yW0t5IZLjUqw