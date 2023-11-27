Create New Account
P.3 Mullein Tea Chat with EK in Hyde Park: Why BIG EVIL MUST ATTACK THINKING: by KILLING INTELLECTUALS, DEGRADING GAIA MVI_6184
EK the Urban Yeti
Published 17 hours ago

Watch P.1 here: https://www.brighteon.com/b012c46c-97c6-4c9a-b689-6456d2334312

Watch P.2 here: https://www.brighteon.com/3dd6eae0-96d1-48eb-aa42-6970dff5132b

It’s mullein tea chat time, in Hyde Park, Perth: The subject matter is Big Evil’s relentless long-term attack on the populace’s thinking skills, to render them compliant and dull.

Keywords
controlgovernment1984slaverythinkingtyrannyoppressioncompliancecoerciontotalitarianismbrutalitygeorge orwellcowardicemass hypnosisfluoridationstockholm syndromebig evilsmall-mindednessdetrimental cognitive dissonancemass-formation psychosis

