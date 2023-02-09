Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Banned chemical munitions in Artemivsk
25 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published 19 hours ago |
Donate

Russia Ukraine Updates


Feb 9, 2023


Armed Forces of Ukraine are preparing to use banned chemical munitions in Artemivsk


Ukrainian "military blogger" Yuriy Madyar posted a video showing chemical munitions and "hinted" that the Armed Forces of Ukraine were preparing to use prohibited munitions on objects in Artemivsk (Bakhmut).


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v28ocr6-banned-chemical-munitions-in-artemivsk.html


Keywords
current eventsrussiabannedwarukraineprohibitedbakhmutyuriy madyarchemical munitionsartemivisk

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket