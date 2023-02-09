Russia Ukraine Updates
Feb 9, 2023
Armed Forces of Ukraine are preparing to use banned chemical munitions in Artemivsk
Ukrainian "military blogger" Yuriy Madyar posted a video showing chemical munitions and "hinted" that the Armed Forces of Ukraine were preparing to use prohibited munitions on objects in Artemivsk (Bakhmut).
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v28ocr6-banned-chemical-munitions-in-artemivsk.html
