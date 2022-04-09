Miles Guo: The suffering of the fellow Chinese in Zhengzhou, Shanghai, and Changchun left me speechless. A fellow fighter’s NFTs were robbed by the Chinese Communist Party at gunpoint

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4/8/2022 Miles Guo’s GETTR: The suffering of the fellow Chinese in Zhengzhou, Shanghai, and Changchun left me speechless. A fellow fighter’s NFTs were robbed by the Chinese Communist Party at gunpoint. The evil of the Chinese Communist Party goes far beyond “killing the rich to help the poor”. The most miserable people during the lockdown of Shanghai are those who are highly educated and still trust the CCP. The situation of our fellow Chinese is heartbroken