QueMala's Mass Migration

Kamala’s Plot To Erase Your Culture & How We Should Respond

* The point of mass [im]migration is to destroy your culture.

* It’s an act of war against you.

* Respond accordingly.

* How do we fight back?

* How do we instill hope in the next generation?

* The importance of voting

* How do we preserve liberty?





Tucker Carlson Network On X | 4 October 2024

https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-wisconsin-speech-

https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1842297204553257460