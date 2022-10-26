Playing Dress Up

This Is Crazy
* [Bidan] just made a mockery of women.
* There are plenty of problems for him to address, but Joe is busy focusing on other priorities.
* He invited a brand-new ‘woman’ to the [fake] White House.
* In this regime, they have to make you say things you know are not true in order to completely subjugate and control you.
* It’s a humiliation exercise.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 25 October 2022
