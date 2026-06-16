ALEX JONES [3 of 4] Tuesday 6/16/26 • MIKE ADAMS ON TRUMP'S IRAN DEAL, ECONOMY, SPACEX AND MORE! • Alex Jones Network

THE DRONE/SNIPER TERROR ATTACK PLAN AGAINST WH UFC EVENT IS ANOTHER FAKE PLOT MANUFACTURED BY DEEP STATE TO REPASS FISA WARRANTLESS SPYING ON AMERICANS! TUNE IN NOW FOR EXCLUSIVE INTEL! MEANWHILE, ISRAEL IS PUBLICLY PLEDGING TO SABOTAGE US-IRAN PEACE DEAL!

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