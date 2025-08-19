After the Alaska summit, ‘Trump & team have taken a much deeper approach to resolving [Ukraine] crisis’ - Lavrov

After the Alaska summit, ‘Trump and his team have taken a much deeper approach to resolving [Ukraine] crisis’

Lavrov points to NATO’s constant violation of promises NOT to expand eastward

‘There have been 5 waves of NATO expansion since these promises were made’

Lavrov in an interview with 'Russia 24'

- Russia not excluding any form of work on the Ukrainian settlement - neither bilateral, nor trilateral

- Any contacts with the first persons should be prepared as thoroughly as possible