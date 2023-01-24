https://gettr.com/post/p25zesle1f1

01/20/2023 WE FIGHT FOR JUSTICE DAY 2: Danny's employer did not hesitate to approve her leave of absence to support her participation in the NFSC’s protests, which shows that the American public opinion is hoping the Chinese Communist Party will be taken down sooner rather than later.





01/20/2023 国会山抗议SEC 第二天：战友丹妮的老板毫不犹豫地批准了她的假期，以支持她参加新中国联邦的抗议活动，这表明美国民意也希望中国共产党早一点下地狱。



