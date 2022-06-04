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No Grocery Shopping Challenge | What’s Ready to Harvest
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147 views • June 04, 2022
Time to get serious about my garden and planning for the harvest season with a challenge! I didn’t plan or prep for this, I did no stockpiling or big grocery hauls; I didn’t even place an Azure order in May. 😳
I’ll also give you a mini tour of the garden produce that is ready to harvest, along with some wild growing edibles too.
I’ll also give you a mini tour of the garden produce that is ready to harvest, along with some wild growing edibles too.
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