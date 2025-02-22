BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Real science is observable, not a religion ~ by reasoning & not faith ~
TheProphet-Barnebus
TheProphet-Barnebus
19 followers
25 views • 2 months ago

In todays discussion we will talk about science being the voice of reason and observation instead of some zeal based faith religion where it is heresy to question your health authorities. We will talk about the new changes being put forth by Robert Kennedy junior to force a investigation into why we are more sick though we are the most vaccinated country in the world, and how the HHS (health and human services) is in panic mode because he dares to call for a real investigation into autism & vaccine relationship. Finally, we will be sharing the latest episode of the Highwire, which is episode 412 root cause.


Keywords
vaccinescensorshipcdcmaskautisminvestigationkennedywhosocialjuniorcausemisinformationdistancerobert19rootcovidmaha
