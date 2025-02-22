Real science is observable, not a religion ~ by reasoning & not faith ~

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In todays discussion we will talk about science being the voice of reason and observation instead of some zeal based faith religion where it is heresy to question your health authorities. We will talk about the new changes being put forth by Robert Kennedy junior to force a investigation into why we are more sick though we are the most vaccinated country in the world, and how the HHS (health and human services) is in panic mode because he dares to call for a real investigation into autism & vaccine relationship. Finally, we will be sharing the latest episode of the Highwire, which is episode 412 root cause.
