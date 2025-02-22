Real science is observable, not a religion ~ by reasoning & not faith ~

In todays discussion we will talk about science being the voice of reason and observation instead of some zeal based faith religion where it is heresy to question your health authorities. We will talk about the new changes being put forth by Robert Kennedy junior to force a investigation into why we are more sick though we are the most vaccinated country in the world, and how the HHS (health and human services) is in panic mode because he dares to call for a real investigation into autism & vaccine relationship. Finally, we will be sharing the latest episode of the Highwire, which is episode 412 root cause.





References:

- The highwire episode 412 root cause

https://rumble.com/v6n7cer-episode-412-root-cause.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp

- VAX - UNVAX LET THE SCIENCE SPEAK by Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

+ https://www.booktopia.com.au/vax-unvax-brian-hooker/book/9781510766969.html

+ https://oceanofpdf.com/authors/robert-f-kennedy/pdf-epub-vax-unvax-let-the-science-speak-childrens-health-defense-download/

- Horsemen of the apocalypse: the men who are destroying life on earth and what it means to our children

https://annas-archive.org/md5/b56114180e59bf0e247eecd88858eb13

- Propaganda Exposed Uncensored

https://rumble.com/v1w9aqc-propaganda-exposed-uncensored-episode-1-question-everything.html

- Covid 19 Great Reset by Klause Schwab

https://archive.org/details/covid-19_great_reset_schwab

- The Real Anthony Fauci

https://archive.org/details/kennedy-robert-f.-the-real-anthony-fauc-pdf

- Matters of the Mouth

https://oceanofpdf.com/authors/dr-thomas-j-lokensgard-dds-nmd-abaahp/pdf-epub-matters-of-the-mouth-a-holistic-guide-to-achieving-optimal-oral-and-overall-health-download/

- TTAV: Presents

https://rumble.com/v5zw6u2-the-truth-about-vaccines-docu-series-episode-1-robert-f.-kennedy-jr-intervi.html?e9s=src_v1_upp



