(Censored!) Interview of Reiner Fullmich by French Agora TV News (1, 23, 2022)

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From Brussels, Chloé Frammery interviewed Reiner Fullmich who confirmed that an international tribunal may be starting as early as next week. Other legal actions are also taking place in South Africa, India, Poland, and Canada. Bill Gates faces the death penalty in India, but not a word in the complicate mainstream media.This interview was also immediately censored by YouTube and Facebook which is also complicit in crimes against humanity.
Agora TV News: https://odysee.com/@AgoraTVNEWS:5