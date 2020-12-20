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Steven Spiers lectures the tyrannical Australian Government
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109 views • December 20, 2020
Legendary Steven Spiers tells it like it is in a way only he can, and lectures the Australian government who has betrayed the people, enslaved them and bankrupted the economy. Vist Steven's website and learn hidden truths, the interpretation of law and how you have been enslaved to a corporate system. www.stevenspiers.com
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