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TOP DOCTOR CALLS COVID A HOAX, DENMARK MASK STUDY
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35 views • November 22, 2020
Dr. Roger Hodkinson, fmr. Chairman of Royal College of Physicians & Surgeons committee in Ottawa is secretly recorded telling the Canadian Government over a conference call that "C*vid is the biggest hoax ever perpetrated on the public." Don't you think he would know what he is talking about??
Also a new study of the efficacy of masks done in Denmark is really making authoritarians mad so we aren't allowed to see it. Maybe soon they will find someone willing to publish the results as they must not agree with the current talking heads and overzealous politicians who want us to wear them 24/7.
Also a new study of the efficacy of masks done in Denmark is really making authoritarians mad so we aren't allowed to see it. Maybe soon they will find someone willing to publish the results as they must not agree with the current talking heads and overzealous politicians who want us to wear them 24/7.
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