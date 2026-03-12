RT News - March 12 2026 2PM GMT

March 12, 2026

rt.com





The Strait of Hormuz will remain closed while Iran avenges the victims of the unprovoked US and Israeli aggression. That's the first message from the Islamic Republic's supreme leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, who has replaced his slain father. Iran says it has struck a US military-linked tanker in the Persian Gulf that ignored the Islamic Republic’s warnings. As the Israeli war on Iran also expands to an IDF assault on Lebanon, West Jerusalem's Defence Minister claims they're bringing peace. But our correspondent on the ground in southern Lebanon finds a very different picture.





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