Law Enforcement Under Fire: Sheriff Zuchowski fires BACK

Yes, Tuesday night was the State of the Union Address, but we are not able to be live Wednesday morning, so we are presenting a law enforcement special. Portage County (OH) Sheriff Bruce Zuchowski joins us to talk about the attacks on federal officers as well as the role of local and state cops, and then we go into the archives for last year's chat with LA legendary officer Deon Joseph. Enjoy the interviews, enjoy the chat, and be sure to RSVP for our ICE Appreciation Party on March 6! See our Locals Community post for details and registration!



Strictly Speaking: UNFILTERED is a daily, unapologetic conservative livestream covering politics, culture, faith, family and freedom—without corporate filters, censorship, or compromise.



