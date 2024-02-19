L’état du PAYS en mode BRASSENS (chanson parodique)

Parodie de la chanson "Pauvre Margot" de BRASSENS.
Pour ceux qui le souhaitent, je rappelle que la transcription complète de toutes mes vidéos figure sur mon blog https://lamitedanslacaverne.blogspot.com/2024/02/letat-du-pays-en-mode-brassens-chanson.html
Chaîne « la caverne de la mite » pour tout ce qui n'est pas politique : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOV6NrIse4qFj6FyVnv3iEw
Un certain nombre de mes vidéos n'a pas plu à l'algorithme Youtube. Pour avoir accès à la totalité (ou en cas de disparition de la chaîne) retrouvez-moi sur d'autres plateformes moins casse-c... :
ODYSEE : https://odysee.com/@LaMiteDansLaCaverne:4
RUMBLE (pour l’instant nécessite un VPN) : https://rumble.com/c/c-1464601
BITCHUTE : https://www.bitchute.com/channel/lamitedanslacaverne
BRIGHTEON : https://www.brighteon.com/channel/lamitedanslacaverne
#humour #chanson #parodie #analyses #Sociologie #macron #FREXIT #Brassens
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.