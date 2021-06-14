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God's Words / The Lord's Prayer
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The Lord's Prayer, also called the Our Father, is a central Christian prayer which, according to the New Testament, Jesus taught as the way to pray.
We will be going over The Lord's Prayer line by line and discussing what Jesus meant when He said to pray this prayer....
We will be going over The Lord's Prayer line by line and discussing what Jesus meant when He said to pray this prayer....
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