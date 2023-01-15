Global Alert News - #388 - Dane Wigington

One hour weekly broadcast for Saturday January 14, 2023 ~ Dane brings us the lake reservoir levels from California and other locations in the west. According to the MSM, the drought is over. But when checked, the reservoirs are still only 25% to 48% full. It's going to need much more rain to fill the lakes and reservoirs and allow the creeks and rivers to start flowing again. If it does...the water will be contaminated due to the chemicals involved in the climate engineering processes.



