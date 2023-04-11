Sky News host Rita Panahi has slammed a “disturbing” Dutch TV show featuring transgender individuals stripping down in front of children for them to ask questions about their naked bodies.

Ms Panahi said they try to use “so-called diversity inclusion” as a cover for this “lunacy”.

“This is going to I think be one of those sleeper issues that people are going to start taking more and more notice of,” she said.





SOURCE:

Sky News Australia

https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/other/lunacy-transgender-people-strip-down-in-front-of-children-in-disturbing-tv-show/ar-AA19HInE?ocid=msedgntp&cvid=ae39505fda4144ccff5f4252333deeb9&ei=75