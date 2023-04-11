Sky News host Rita Panahi has slammed a “disturbing” Dutch TV show featuring transgender individuals stripping down in front of children for them to ask questions about their naked bodies.
Ms Panahi said they try to use “so-called diversity inclusion” as a cover for this “lunacy”.
“This is going to I think be one of those sleeper issues that people are going to start taking more and more notice of,” she said.
SOURCE:
Sky News Australia
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/other/lunacy-transgender-people-strip-down-in-front-of-children-in-disturbing-tv-show/ar-AA19HInE?ocid=msedgntp&cvid=ae39505fda4144ccff5f4252333deeb9&ei=75
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.