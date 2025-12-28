The Moments Leftists Realize Trump WON THE ELECTION and LASH OUT #3 (Meltdowns SWEET + SOUR)

Here is the moment that leftists come to grip with the fact that Donald Trump won the 2024 election, and they're suing meltdowns. Thrown in are some celebratory reactions to keep you guys honest and what to expect.

#meltdowns #electionnight #kamala #trump





Follow me on

X.com : https://x.com/RechargeFreedom

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom

Locals: https://rechargefreedom.locals.com/





Buy me a coffee:

Bitcoin donations: bc1qlh0kknjkjtem0qpdktrlnj0khdnxmrqkh8d77n

Locals: https://rechargefreedom.locals.com/ (Subscribe + pay if you like)





✅ Subscribe for more unfiltered takes, hit the like button if you’re ready to take back your freedom, and drop a comment to tell us your thoughts 🗳️



