Fake* Stars Twinkle Beast and Watcher Faces At'cha 24/7

A cheap $200.00 camera revealed Watcher and Beast faces every twinkle, basically. Fake stars in the sense that they are not balls of fire, and they are close.

Many times with smiles on their faces, they do what they have been doing for millennia, encouraging themselves and the others of them to take the shot.

Take the shot so that they then in the hive mind can encourage others to take it. And that is so, that they can primarily push the shot to mankind, and it's seen that to some degree it works. Many are taking the Beast's Mark. .

The influence of the Watchers and their Beast puppets have medical and government people diving right in, following the idiotic wisdom of Beast.