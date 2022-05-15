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BUFFALO SHOOTER NAME OCCULT ANAGRAM: "PENNY(PENTAGON) GOT RADON"
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214 views • May 15, 2022
UPDATE: OCCULT ANAGRAM MEANING OF "PAYTON GUYNTON" COULD ALSO BE PENTAGON AND NY HAVE BEEN POISONED WITH RADON. ANAGRAM IS PEN NY GOT RADON.
I believe the "suspect ia a fall guy with a fake name. The shooting was likely done by muslim terrorists working for globalist CIA/CCP who escaped to a mosque in Ontario across border.
UPDATE: IT IS ALSO LIKELY IT'S A FAKE, PSYOP SHOOTING.
The globalists CCP, CIA, Egyptian/german secret service probably did this shooting to incite a US race war as a pretext to bring in UN troops occupation(mostly chinese PLA).
This deep state crime may also be retribution for Rand Paul voting NO on US weapons for Egypt and the $40 billion for Ukraine.
RED ALERT: NAME OCCULT MEANING IS "PENNY GOT RADON" OR PENTAGON GOT RADON.
DOD SHOULD TEST PENTAGON FOR RADON POISONING.
RADON IS HIGHLY RADIOACTIVE, CAUSES LUNG CANCER AND LIQUEFIES AT -71C WHICH IS THE REQUIRED TEMP FOR STORING THE PFIZER INJECTIONS. IT'S LIKELY RADON IS A COMPONENT OF THE PFIZER INJECTIONS.
ALSO "RAND EGYPT NOON" REFERRING TO RAND PAUL VOTING NO ON US WEAPONS FOR EGYPT.
HAD ENOUGH OF THE SCAMDEMIC!?!
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I believe the "suspect ia a fall guy with a fake name. The shooting was likely done by muslim terrorists working for globalist CIA/CCP who escaped to a mosque in Ontario across border.
UPDATE: IT IS ALSO LIKELY IT'S A FAKE, PSYOP SHOOTING.
The globalists CCP, CIA, Egyptian/german secret service probably did this shooting to incite a US race war as a pretext to bring in UN troops occupation(mostly chinese PLA).
This deep state crime may also be retribution for Rand Paul voting NO on US weapons for Egypt and the $40 billion for Ukraine.
RED ALERT: NAME OCCULT MEANING IS "PENNY GOT RADON" OR PENTAGON GOT RADON.
DOD SHOULD TEST PENTAGON FOR RADON POISONING.
RADON IS HIGHLY RADIOACTIVE, CAUSES LUNG CANCER AND LIQUEFIES AT -71C WHICH IS THE REQUIRED TEMP FOR STORING THE PFIZER INJECTIONS. IT'S LIKELY RADON IS A COMPONENT OF THE PFIZER INJECTIONS.
ALSO "RAND EGYPT NOON" REFERRING TO RAND PAUL VOTING NO ON US WEAPONS FOR EGYPT.
HAD ENOUGH OF THE SCAMDEMIC!?!
Subscribe, share and follow on GAB for
"Groundbreaking news & analysis countering the globalist insurgency."
SUBSCRIBE HERE AND FOLLOW ON GAB FOR MAJOR BREAKING NEWS ON THE 5G TOWERS AND PHARMA INJECTIONS!!!
I appreciate $$ contributions from supporters, viewers; so I can continue my real news and analysis defending the freedoms of loyal US citizens not illegal invaders and domestic collaborator terrorists like Senor Mayorkas.
Email your name, city, state, $$ pledge for payment instructions.
To: [email protected]
$500 VIP subscribers can have a report done on a topic they requesr(as long as it agrees with US patriot values)and have their businesses mentioned on video and listed by me as VIP sponsors on posted reports.
More $$ means I can buy better equipment and reach more platforms.
Thanks for watching.
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