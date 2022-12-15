A Day of Mourning: Bill of Rights Day

Ratified on Dec. 15, 1791, the Bill of Rights has been absolutely trashed for generations. Although many people will sing its praises - for just this one day of the year - “Bill of Rights Day” should really be a day of mourning - recognizing what the people have given up, and lost.

