A Day of Mourning: Bill of Rights Day
Published Yesterday

Ratified on Dec. 15, 1791, the Bill of Rights has been absolutely trashed for generations. Although many people will sing its praises - for just this one day of the year - “Bill of Rights Day” should really be a day of mourning - recognizing what the people have given up, and lost.

Path to Liberty: Dec 15, 2022

