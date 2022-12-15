A Day of Mourning: Bill of Rights Day

Ratified on Dec. 15, 1791, the Bill of Rights has been absolutely trashed for generations. Although many people will sing its praises - for just this one day of the year - “Bill of Rights Day” should really be a day of mourning - recognizing what the people have given up, and lost.
Path to Liberty: Dec 15, 2022
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.