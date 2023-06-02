Americans BOYCOTT Companies Who Worship LGBT Woke Corporations REVEL In PAGAN PRIDE MONTH

Stew Peters





June 1, 2023





God blew up two whole cities over gay pride and sodomy.

Mom’s for Liberty chapter leader Scarlett Johnson is here to talk about boycotting Target, Ford, and other woke companies.

The tyrannies of the Covid-19 pandemic had a profound effect on mothers across America.

This awakening didn’t stop at holding school boards accountable and now has spread to protect children from satanic companies.

The month of June is pride month and in the past degenerate corporations focused mostly on gays and lesbians.

However, today the focus is almost exclusively about genital mutilating trans people.

Target is marketing their perverted designs to children and toddlers.

Tuck friendly swimsuits are designed so men who are pretending to be women can hide their penis.

The tuck friendly swimsuits appear to be designed for children.

Target is doubling down and is willing to lose massive sums of money in order to promote the globohomo agenda.

The Corporate Equality Index is being used by investment companies like Blackrock to enact facism across the world.

However, there is hope and Target is on track to lose 1 billion dollars each day.

The ‘momma bear boycott’ will continue to hold debauched companies accountable by exposing their satanic schemes.

Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2rgi7o-americans-boycott-companies-who-worship-lgbt-woke-corporations-revel-in-pag.html



