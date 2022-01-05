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Has an experimental Hepatitis B vaccine damaged Israeli babies?
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26 views • January 05, 2022
Has an experimental Hepatitis B vaccine damaged Israeli babies?
480,000 Babies Were injected with an experimental Hepatitis B vaccine by Si-B-Vac in Israel. Now over 10,000 Kids are neurologically damaged and the Israeli Health Ministry which approved it, is trying to avoid taking responsibility.
480,000 Babies Were injected with an experimental Hepatitis B vaccine by Si-B-Vac in Israel. Now over 10,000 Kids are neurologically damaged and the Israeli Health Ministry which approved it, is trying to avoid taking responsibility.
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