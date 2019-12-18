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Soldiers: A History of Men in Battle - Episode 1 - "The Face of Battle"
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11 views • December 18, 2019
Running time: 48:16
Presented by: Frederick Forsythe
Country of origin: United Kingdom
Original language(s): English
Episode release date: 18 September 1985
Original network: BBC
Episode List
1 - "The Face of Battle" (18 September 1985)
2 - "Cavalry" (25 September 1985)
3 - "Gunner" (2 October 1985)
4 - "Fighting Spirit" (9 October 1985)
5 - "Infantry" (23 October 1985)
6 - "Tank" (30 October 1985)
7 - "Air Power" (6 November 1985)
8 - "Sapper" (13 November 1985)
9 - "Casualty" (20 November 1985)
10 - "Sinews of War" (27 November 1985)
11 - "Commander" (4 December 1985)
12 - "Irregular" (11 December 1985)
13 - "Experience of War" (18 December 1985)
Presented by: Frederick Forsythe
Country of origin: United Kingdom
Original language(s): English
Episode release date: 18 September 1985
Original network: BBC
Episode List
1 - "The Face of Battle" (18 September 1985)
2 - "Cavalry" (25 September 1985)
3 - "Gunner" (2 October 1985)
4 - "Fighting Spirit" (9 October 1985)
5 - "Infantry" (23 October 1985)
6 - "Tank" (30 October 1985)
7 - "Air Power" (6 November 1985)
8 - "Sapper" (13 November 1985)
9 - "Casualty" (20 November 1985)
10 - "Sinews of War" (27 November 1985)
11 - "Commander" (4 December 1985)
12 - "Irregular" (11 December 1985)
13 - "Experience of War" (18 December 1985)
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