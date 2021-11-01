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REPURPOSED DRUGS TO MANAGE COVID WITH DR SHANKARA CHETTY
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800 views • November 01, 2021
On 1 November 2021, I received this short video about Dr Chetty speaking about how he successfully manages covid patients with repurposed drugs which was circulated by on social media. I cannot confirm the original source but here is a link to another video about Dr Chetty speaking about the management of covid: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OciYTW_BIEs
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