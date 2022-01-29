BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Bond Issue - Bonds For the Win over School Boards and Officials
America at War
America at War
161 followers
Follow
1
Share
Report
284 views • January 29, 2022
Defeat School Boards and Mayors and Governors and other Elected / Appointed Officials!

These people are required to have a pretty big surety bond... 4 MILLION in this case.

We must file claims against their surety bond for mask mandates and vaccine discrimination etc.... GET DAMAGES UP TO 4 MILLION!

NO LAWYERS NEEDED!
Check this out... It's the secret weapon!

It's the one thing these Klause Schwab, Bill Gates, and George Soros controlled, evil bureaucrat drones can understand!

They are apparently without heart or soul.... But they know if they get their bonds yanked it's over! And could get expensive too!

There are three parties included in a Bond Agreement:

Bondholder – All elected public officials are required to be bonded and they must sign an oath to uphold the Constitution of their State as well as the Constitution of the United States for America. Companies, contractors, and even unions are also required to have a surety bond.

We the People – The community for whom the bondholder is OBLIGATED to serve.

Surety Bond Company – This is the company that guarantees that the bondholder will serve the people.

If a claim is filed against a bondholder, the Surety Bond Company is responsible for accepting the claim(s), notifying the bondholder, demanding that the bondholder address the claim and starting an investigation if the bondholder does not resolve or rectify the situation.

Learn More Here: www.BondsForTheWin.com
Get Updates Here: https://t.me/bondsforthewin
Keywords
vaccineschildrencorruptionconstitutionmaskkidsvaccinegovernmentlawmandatesschoolscourtsmasksofficialsbondspublic servantsschool boards
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Final Chapter for Humanity is Now In Play: Why the Globalists Think They No Longer Need Us

The Final Chapter for Humanity is Now In Play: Why the Globalists Think They No Longer Need Us

Mike Adams
Trump Gets AI Right: Don&#8217;t Let Anthropic Regulate Away Its Competition

Trump Gets AI Right: Don’t Let Anthropic Regulate Away Its Competition

Mike Adams
Macron fires back at Trump over AI map claiming French islands as U.S. territory

Macron fires back at Trump over AI map claiming French islands as U.S. territory

Cassie B.
Pentagon Database Omits Two U.S. Service Member Deaths in Middle East, Report Says

Pentagon Database Omits Two U.S. Service Member Deaths in Middle East, Report Says

Garrison Vance
Trump Announces Greenland Security Agreement With Denmark; Text Not Released

Trump Announces Greenland Security Agreement With Denmark; Text Not Released

Belle Carter
Israel Presses Georgia to Drop Neutral Policy Toward Iran

Israel Presses Georgia to Drop Neutral Policy Toward Iran

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy