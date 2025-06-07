© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )
Clay Clark: You worked for the military. You worked Fort Detrick?
Judy Mikovits, PhD: Well, I didn't know at the time. When I started June 10, 1980, I did not appreciate that the National Cancer Institute was the military. I didn't know that we had simply turned around our bioweapons program, turned the sign on the door and decided to create cancer as a military weapon and experiment on the lab technicians, the doctors and nurses, as all the way in Plandemic Indoctornation, Bill Gates at all. No, I worked for the National Cancer Institute or their SAIC Science Application International Corporation, which was an employee-owned company.
When I led the Lab of Antiviral Drug Mechanism, it quickly changed to Leidos, and they put a criminal at the top, named John Gallen, and they decided to do Bench-to-Bedside research to see how to poison people further, based on Frank Ruscetti's and our lab's first 30 years, there in 1998.
06/04/2025 - Dr. Judy Mikovits | AI & Drones | "AI & Drones That Is the Future of Warfare." - Elon Musk (February 5th 2025): https://rumble.com/v6ub897-dr.-judy-mikovits-ai-and-drones-ai-and-drones-that-is-the-future-of-warfare.html
Plandemic Indoctornation: https://plandemic.com/plandemic-2-indoctornation/
Read the details in my books for your summer reading! https://therealdrjudy.com/uncensored-books
Or listen to my books: https://tinyurl.com/JudyMikovitsBooksOnAudible