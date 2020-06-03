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The Case Against BreadTube [Far Left, Spanish Civil War, Alt-Right]
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258 views • June 03, 2020
Step right up! Step right up! Come bear witness the freaks, the geeks, and the human oddities of YouTube. Endorsed by the ADL, this band of social misfits (also known as Breadtube) are debunking crazy alt-right conspiracy theories. Such as observable demographic change and relentless silicon valley censorship. All the while becoming the new 1% whilst doing so!
This presentation is centered around the life and the works of anarchist Peter Kropotkin, the various Marxist revolutions across Europe, the detailed retelling of the Spanish Civil War, the economic realities of anarcho-syndicalism in Republican Spain and what YouTube has become in the current year.
No matter your political persuasion, there’s something for everyone in this presentation. Kropotkin brings a new mindset that falls outside the traditional left/right paradigm that will challenge communists, nationalists and libertarians alike.
For more information, citations, credits, mirrors, social & support options: http://www.LoveLifeAnarchy.com/Breadtube
00:00 Intro
08:07 Peter Kropotkin
12:15 Breadtube
23:37 Classical Marxism
27:16 Cultural Marxism / Frankfurt School
31:04 Antifa
32:16 Communism
38:35 The Spanish Civil War
1:21:53 Francoist Spain
1:27:41 Democracy - The God That Failed
1:31:22 Communistoids
1:35:55 The Alternative Right
1:38:48 New Additions
1:47:38 Conquest Of Bread
1:52:55 Anarchism
1:57:50 Cringe Compilation
2:07:10 YouTube / JewTube
2:10:13 Revolution
2:15:23 Retribution
2:17:17 Outro
This presentation is centered around the life and the works of anarchist Peter Kropotkin, the various Marxist revolutions across Europe, the detailed retelling of the Spanish Civil War, the economic realities of anarcho-syndicalism in Republican Spain and what YouTube has become in the current year.
No matter your political persuasion, there’s something for everyone in this presentation. Kropotkin brings a new mindset that falls outside the traditional left/right paradigm that will challenge communists, nationalists and libertarians alike.
For more information, citations, credits, mirrors, social & support options: http://www.LoveLifeAnarchy.com/Breadtube
00:00 Intro
08:07 Peter Kropotkin
12:15 Breadtube
23:37 Classical Marxism
27:16 Cultural Marxism / Frankfurt School
31:04 Antifa
32:16 Communism
38:35 The Spanish Civil War
1:21:53 Francoist Spain
1:27:41 Democracy - The God That Failed
1:31:22 Communistoids
1:35:55 The Alternative Right
1:38:48 New Additions
1:47:38 Conquest Of Bread
1:52:55 Anarchism
1:57:50 Cringe Compilation
2:07:10 YouTube / JewTube
2:10:13 Revolution
2:15:23 Retribution
2:17:17 Outro
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