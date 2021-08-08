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Red Pill Politics (7-24-21) with Bommie Manchester
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This week I interview a 20 year veteran teacher that was fired from the school district of Ludlow Massachusetts for bringing her concerns to the attention of a parent when the school district dismissed her observations. The parents she reached out to had a son that thought he might be a girl and a daughter that thought she might be a boy and the school district went on to change the children's name WITHOUT THE CONSENT OR KNOWLEDGE OF THE PARENTS.
In Liberty,
Dave
Red Pill Politics
paypal.me/DKopacz
In Liberty,
Dave
Red Pill Politics
paypal.me/DKopacz
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