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How to Meet God
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10 views • April 02, 2020
This video examines a film ("How To Meet God") featuring Torben Søndergaard of the Last Reformation Movement. . Torben's testimony implies we need water baptism and more emotional experiences to know God personally.
This video reveals what the fruit of receiving the Holy Spirit will lead to. It also shows how to discern if someone has the spirit of God or not. Have you been conned into believing a false gospel that pays lip service to the Son of God? Check this out if you're interested in Jesus Christ's plan of salvation which exposes all the counterfeits for what they are.
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
Credits:
1. Micah Chiang [CC BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...)]
2. IslandsEnd [CC0]
3. The Last Supper by TheLDSLife
YouTube Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
4. T D Jakes, Faith To Build Jun 28, 2015 by Charlie Bean
YouTube Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
5. Peter's Denial _ Mark 14_26-31, 66-72 _ Providence Church (B) by Providence Church
YouTube Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
6. Pastor Anderson Rant about Lame Baptist Churches by sanderson1611
YouTube Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
7. The Story Of The Prodigal Son Is About The Father by Friends of Life In The Spirit
YouTube Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
8. Face of Jesus FLIC CC3 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...)
9. MAN CAME FACE TO FACE WITH JESUS CHRIST IN AN INTENSE SUPERNATURAL ENCOUNTER !! by Living For Christ
YouTube Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
10. Benny Hinn- How to Release Prosperity in Your Life and Future by Hallel Eldad
YouTube Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
11. Jim_Jones_in_front_of_the_International_Hotel WIKI CC3
12. The Beatitudes - Sermon On The Mount by TheLDSLife
YouTube Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
13. Paul Washer, Ewangelia. Najbardziej... by KECH Nowy Tomyśl
YouTube Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
14. Peter's Denial _ Mark 14_26-31, 66-72 _ Providence Church by Providence Church
YouTube Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
15. What is the Gospel - Paul Washer by I'll Be Honest
YouTube Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
16. Baptisms at Minneapolis Soul-winning Marathon (1 20 17) by sanderson1611
YouTube Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
17. the parable of the sower Jubilee Church London by Hallel Eldad
YouTube Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
18. Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
This video reveals what the fruit of receiving the Holy Spirit will lead to. It also shows how to discern if someone has the spirit of God or not. Have you been conned into believing a false gospel that pays lip service to the Son of God? Check this out if you're interested in Jesus Christ's plan of salvation which exposes all the counterfeits for what they are.
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
Credits:
1. Micah Chiang [CC BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...)]
2. IslandsEnd [CC0]
3. The Last Supper by TheLDSLife
YouTube Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
4. T D Jakes, Faith To Build Jun 28, 2015 by Charlie Bean
YouTube Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
5. Peter's Denial _ Mark 14_26-31, 66-72 _ Providence Church (B) by Providence Church
YouTube Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
6. Pastor Anderson Rant about Lame Baptist Churches by sanderson1611
YouTube Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
7. The Story Of The Prodigal Son Is About The Father by Friends of Life In The Spirit
YouTube Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
8. Face of Jesus FLIC CC3 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...)
9. MAN CAME FACE TO FACE WITH JESUS CHRIST IN AN INTENSE SUPERNATURAL ENCOUNTER !! by Living For Christ
YouTube Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
10. Benny Hinn- How to Release Prosperity in Your Life and Future by Hallel Eldad
YouTube Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
11. Jim_Jones_in_front_of_the_International_Hotel WIKI CC3
12. The Beatitudes - Sermon On The Mount by TheLDSLife
YouTube Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
13. Paul Washer, Ewangelia. Najbardziej... by KECH Nowy Tomyśl
YouTube Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
14. Peter's Denial _ Mark 14_26-31, 66-72 _ Providence Church by Providence Church
YouTube Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
15. What is the Gospel - Paul Washer by I'll Be Honest
YouTube Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
16. Baptisms at Minneapolis Soul-winning Marathon (1 20 17) by sanderson1611
YouTube Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
17. the parable of the sower Jubilee Church London by Hallel Eldad
YouTube Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
18. Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
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