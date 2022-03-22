CCP Is the Mogul of Gangsters in the World Behind the Scenes

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
03/19/2022 Tiger Yang goes to Rome and reads the Americans the riot act is meaning to trap the US’s attention in Ukraine while CCP sent the carrier battle group to the strait of Taiwan. The ultimate mogul of gangsters in the world which integrates all bad guys is CCP. So we need to confront CCP to break these guys up when we have every tool to do it.