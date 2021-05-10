Covid: nothing but the truth video series part 2

LinksDr Geert Vanden Bossche International vaccines expert - on how the covid vaccinated will become super spreaders by design:How prions can work well with 5g and 6gHow Vit B12 injections can interfere with prionsHow brain atrophy can be reduced with B VitaminsAffect of EMF exposure eg 5g & 6gHow prions in vaccines were connected to mad cow diseaseThe connection of prions and RNA 2011:Researchers identify a protein (prions, that may help SARS-CoV-2 spread rapidly through cellsPrion-like features may contribute to the transmissibility of COVID-19We look at the run up to the UK's purchase of covid vaccines before they were even made. Also, we examine how governments have been exaggerating covid deaths.We explain how 4g and 5g fits into the world stage at this timeWe show how Vitamin B12 is the NO1 PROTECTION FROM THE VACCINES with full scientific explanation.This is a must see.THIS VIDEO CAN SAVE LIVESPlease share this video with many people as you can.Thank you.