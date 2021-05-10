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Covid: nothing but the truth video series part 2
Covid lies WW3
Covid lies WW3
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42 views • May 10, 2021
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Dr Geert Vanden Bossche International vaccines expert - on how the covid vaccinated will become super spreaders by design:
https://youtu.be/ZJZxiNxYLpc

How prions can work well with 5g and 6g
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6045541/

How Vit B12 injections can interfere with prions
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/23183750/

How brain atrophy can be reduced with B Vitamins
https://www.alz.org/blog/alz/september_2010/brain_atrophy_and_b_vitamins

Affect of EMF exposure eg 5g & 6g
https://ehjournal.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12940-020-00602-0


How prions in vaccines were connected to mad cow disease
https://www.chop.edu/centers-programs/vaccine-education-center/vaccines-and-other-conditions/vaccines-mad-cow-disease

The connection of prions and RNA 2011:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3047198/

Researchers identify a protein (prions, that may help SARS-CoV-2 spread rapidly through cells
https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/08/200812161314.htm

Prion-like features may contribute to the transmissibility of COVID-19
https://medium.com/medical-myths-and-models/what-makes-the-novel-coronavirus-so-contagious-e677e825c566

We look at the run up to the UK's purchase of covid vaccines before they were even made. Also, we examine how governments have been exaggerating covid deaths.
We explain how 4g and 5g fits into the world stage at this time
We show how Vitamin B12 is the NO1 PROTECTION FROM THE VACCINES with full scientific explanation.
This is a must see.
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Keywords
vaccinesdementialiesfakegovernment liescovid 19pcr testsswabssuperspreadersimmune escapelong covid
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