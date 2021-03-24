© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SCET-41, Zombies Apocalypse and Aliens, LtCOL SC and Alexander Backman
Follow
6
Share
Report
421 views • March 24, 2021
The Zombie Apocalypse is upon us with the COVID Vaccine agenda. This is a powerful interview with LtCOL SC and Alexander Backman. SC is the Real Deal and Alexander is a genius and powerful man of God. Share this interview as Time is Short.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.