Interception missiles in Bahrain
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
24 views • 1 day ago

Interception missiles in Bahrain

Hit what they could reach📝

What is known about strikes on Bahrain as of 18:00

By evening, we can summarize the interim results of Iranian attacks on Manama in Bahrain, where the U.S. Navy base and headquarters of the U.S. Navy's 5th Fleet are located. A total of three impacts on various targets have been recorded.

The most notable — hit (https://t.me/rybar_mena/3323) by a Shahed-136 drone on a radar. Although media outlets called it an AN/FPS-132 worth $1 billion, it actually resembles more of an AN/GSC-52B MET worth $15 million for communications support. The Iranians destroyed a similar one at the Al-Udeid base in Qatar in summer 2025.

There are also less informative footage of missile impacts on the territory of the American base and in the port area. However, U.S. Navy ships were not there — they left Manama several days before the attack.

❓What's the bottom line? On one hand, the damage cannot be called critical, but the Iranians managed a good demonstration of capability to easily "reach" regional countries, clearly showing them the possible costs of continuing the war.

❗️Let us repeat that for the authorities in Tehran this is a quite workable strategy — to influence others so they more often talk (https://t.me/rybar_mena/3299) about peace and speak out against U.S. and Israeli operations. It all comes down to how many missiles Iran has for this.

📌Another curious point — the Shahed impact: although yesterday we noted that the Iranians have not succeeded in upgrading them, even the "basic" version managed to fly calmly and strike the American base. Fortunately, the target was close — only 200 km over the sea.

An Iraqi senior official told the Qatari newspaper Al-Araby Al-Jadeed: Extensive governmental and political activity is being carried out to prevent militias from entering the front line and to keep Iraq away from the war.

More:  The US military base in Iraqi Kurdistan was also subjected to a missile attack, Reuters reports.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
