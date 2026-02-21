The Hidden Message in the Song of Songs

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Song of Songs has been silenced, sanitized, and spiritualized into obscurity. Too passionate for children, too dangerous for pulpits, and once removed from an early Bible translation altogether, this book has long made religious leaders uncomfortable. But what if the discomfort is the point? Melissa Schilling Smith dismantles centuries of tradition to reveal who the Song of Songs is really about and why its message confronts every believer today.