Christmas 2024 @StevenDKelley @OccupyTheGetty
SDKelley Rambo Kitten
SDKelley Rambo Kitten
32 views • 4 months ago

The Getty Museum is an actual Nazi/Templar Fortress, controlled by a shadowy elite force of Nazi-type spies who built, operate, serve, hide and protect these special facilities called DUMBS, or Deep Underground Military Bases.

These underground bases are connected to each other by a system of Magnetic Levitation Trains and vacuum technology. Vacuum reduces air drag, allowing these trains to reach very high speeds.

Other functions The Getty serves:

• A hub of child trafficking

• Mind control (MK ULTRA) traumatized victims programmed and known by Hollywood

• Missing people used as slave workers

• Adrenochrome harvesting

• Who is really behind the curtain controlling these "World Leaders"...

                              ●

Steven D. Kelley has launched his Mission

Join this fight:

Steven D Kelley Official Telegram Page: https://t.me/OfficialOccupyTheGettyPage

Every Thursday night at 9pm ET: http://TruthCatRadio.com

To schedule Interviews with Steven: [email protected] http://stevendkelley.com

http://stevendkelley2024.com

christmasoccupythegettystevendkelleygordon getty gavin newsom
