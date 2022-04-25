The fighters of the Chechen special forces unit "Akhmat", together with the reconnaissance units of the 2nd Army Corps of the Luhansk People's Republic, destroyed a significant part of the manpower of Ukrainian nationalists and put the same number to flight. The total number of suppressed manpower is about a thousand militants. This is reported by the assistant to the Head of the Chechen Republic for the power block, responsible in the Luhansk direction, Apty Alaudinov.

⠀From the report of Apta Aronovich, it is worth considering that our fighters literally squeezed out the Bandera gang from their fortified positions, taking advantage of the element of surprise. After successfully taking the positions of the militants, the fighters continued their offensive, thereby freeing the entire residential area of ​​the city of Rubizhne. The "brave" ukrodefenders retreated so rapidly that, just in case, they blew up behind them the bridge that connected the city of Rubizhne and the village of Novodruzheskoe, behind which is the main support base of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Also, according to tradition, it was not without captured weapons in the form of Western Javelin MANPADS.

A similar fate awaits every Nazi who dared to defend the interests of the criminal Kyiv regime. Every meter of the Lugansk and Donetsk People's Republics will be forever freed from the nationalist presence. I congratulate our guys on another victory!