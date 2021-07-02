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On The Kevin J. Johnston Show, we have Chris Weisdorf and Stefanos
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2 views • July 02, 2021
Join us to discuss with Chris Weisdorf, the current situation of the landmark Adam Skelly case. Kevin phones in live from the Remand Centre. Stefanos will also join in on the conversation. Get the details here:
WATCH THE KEVIN J. JOHNSTON SHOW, Monday to Friday from 7 PM to 9 PM Calgary Time
WATCH THE KEVIN J. JOHNSTON SHOW, Monday to Friday from 7 PM to 9 PM Calgary Time
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