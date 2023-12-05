Politicians ‘want to censor’ and find more things to ‘call a crisis’: Michael Shellenberger

‘Twitter Files’ co-author Michael Shellenberger says politicians “want to censor” and find more things they can “call a crisis”. Mr Shellenberger is part of a new documentary called the Censorship Files about the Twitter Files and the race to the Supreme Court, which will hear the Missouri vs. Biden censorship case in early 2024. He says it will be used to build a new grassroots free speech movement in the United States. “Free speech is not this kind of nice to have thing … free speech, in the United States, is an inalienable right – it’s a fundamental freedom, it's a fundamental human right, and it’s not something that you’re allowed to suspend when things are difficult,” Mr Shellenberger told Sky News host Rita Panahi. “That’s what we’ve been seeing the politicians doing. “They want to censor, and so they just find more things that they’re going to call a crisis, whether its COVID or climate change or racism or whatever – they’re just going to invent new justifications … for censoring people that they don’t like.”







