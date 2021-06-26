White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1471 - David Ray - Dickerson is convicted

The Ray family stopped for a gas at a Chevron in Baton Rouge,LA, when Dickerson, a 4-time felon, walked up to David and told him that “he was in the wrong neighborhood and wasn’t going to make it out.” David attempted to ignore Dickerson, who responded by punching David, briefly knocking him out, before punching him several more times. Angela got out of the car and ran to her husband, telling Dickerson to leave him alone, before Bessye walked up and punched Angela, knocking her out. Simmons then jumped on top of Angela and began punching her, before Chaney tackled her. Bessye then hit Chaney in the jaw. Several black patrons then intervened, causing the suspects to flee. David suffered a broken orbital, a hematoma behind the injured eyeball, a fractured nasal bone, and needed 10 stitches. Doctors had to insert a titanium plate behind his eye, and his eye is now 2mm more recessed in his skull, causing his eyelid to open wider than it normally would, which increases his sensitivity to light.