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Satanism in Ukraine's Right Sector Army
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342 views • April 17, 2022
We knew about these satanists that were in Kiev. When we find that video from around 2014 we will post it. Right Sector is like Azov. No one ever believes this until they see it. Except for our state controlled media like CNN or FOX. They don't believe anything that makes Kiev look bad.
"Right Sector and practical occultism. In the village of Verkhnetoretskoye, recently liberated from Ukrainian army, ritualistic paraphernalia of satanic origin were discovered. This particular house, according to local residents, was occupied by the Right Sector. This is indeed the battle of good and evil, the light and the darkness. This is metaphysical war. Ukraine needs desatanization as well as denazification."
- Essence of Time International
"Right Sector and practical occultism. In the village of Verkhnetoretskoye, recently liberated from Ukrainian army, ritualistic paraphernalia of satanic origin were discovered. This particular house, according to local residents, was occupied by the Right Sector. This is indeed the battle of good and evil, the light and the darkness. This is metaphysical war. Ukraine needs desatanization as well as denazification."
- Essence of Time International
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