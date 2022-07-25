The 36th Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine - Sent to the front with the promise that all supplies were there - All Lies - 072422

The 36th brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine where sent to the front with the promise that all supplies were there, grenades, and heavy weapons etc.





◾️It was all a lie and now they are angry and publicly call their commanders traitors to Ukraine.





◾️The soldier jumps from Ukrainian to Russian Language within the third sentence, as he says "to out it on his own words".





◾️I have argued togueter before with the admin of @Vakulinchuk that the Russian speaking population of the Ukrainian controlled areas it's been used used as a bait for Russian artillery.

Why give scarce supplies to those who must be crushed by aviation and artillery?





◾️It's an actual ethnic cleansing within the Ukrainian ranks.





◾️The Armed Forces of Ukraine are not able to answer these questions for themselves.