The 36th Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine - Sent to the front with the promise that all supplies were there - All Lies - 072422

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The 36th brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine where sent to the front with the promise that all supplies were there, grenades, and heavy weapons etc.
◾️It was all a lie and now they are angry and publicly call their commanders traitors to Ukraine.
◾️The soldier jumps from Ukrainian to Russian Language within the third sentence, as he says "to out it on his own words".
◾️I have argued togueter before with the admin of @Vakulinchuk that the Russian speaking population of the Ukrainian controlled areas it's been used used as a bait for Russian artillery.
Why give scarce supplies to those who must be crushed by aviation and artillery?
◾️It's an actual ethnic cleansing within the Ukrainian ranks.
◾️The Armed Forces of Ukraine are not able to answer these questions for themselves.