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4.8.26: Well? Did we make a deal or not? Breaking down Trump vs. Iran
Strictly Speaking: Unfiltered with Bob Frantz
Strictly Speaking: Unfiltered with Bob Frantz
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President Trump threw down an 8:00 deadline for Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz...or face extermination. Fortunately, cooler heads prevailed and a 2 week ceasefire was agreed to. Now the hard part: Will the Iranians hold up their end? And what about Israel? We break it all down this morning!

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy