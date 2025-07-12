Analysis: Is Britain bankrupt?

You can see why the "West" wants a big war so bad. Such a colossal event can take away the blame for their complete managerial incompetence.

The UK's public finances are in a "relatively vulnerable position", the government's official forecaster has warned.

The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) cited a drag from successive economic shocks, recent U-turns on spending cuts and higher-than-expected policy commitments. Sky's Economics and Data Editor, Ed Conway has this report.

