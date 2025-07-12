Analysis: Is Britain bankrupt?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
You can see why the "West" wants a big war so bad. Such a colossal event can take away the blame for their complete managerial incompetence.
The UK's public finances are in a "relatively vulnerable position", the government's official forecaster has warned.
The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) cited a drag from successive economic shocks, recent U-turns on spending cuts and higher-than-expected policy commitments. Sky's Economics and Data Editor, Ed Conway has this report.
