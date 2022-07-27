Time to Press Charges: Deborah Birx Failed to Tell the Public What She Knew About the Shots

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Birx: "I knew these vaccines were not going to protect against infection, and I think we overplayed the vaccines."
Tucker: "But somehow you forgot to mention that as people were being fired from their jobs for not taking this on the premise that if they took it, they would never be infected? When do you get criminally charged? Soon, we hope."
Full Video: https://tinyurl.com/Tucker-Birx