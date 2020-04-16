Presidential seal Returns and the Spiritual battle rages on.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Over a million people in 24 hours have seen, commented and SHARED this info and suddenly magically the POTUS seal is back and the flag. Ever feel like someone was watching you??
RFB